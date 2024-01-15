Pax who hit IndiGo pilot may be put on 'no-fly list'





"We have established an internal committee, and the incident in question has been referred to them. The committee will determine appropriate action against the passenger, including the possibility of placing them on the 'No Fly List' under the unruly behaviour category," a senior IndiGo official said.





The incident occurred on Sunday, January 14, inside flight number 6E 2175 which was departing from Delhi to Goa.





In a viral video, the agitated passenger, later identified as Sahil Katariya, was seen punching the co-pilot, identified as Anup Kumar, while he was announcing on board about flight delays.





In the video, the co-pilot can be seen making an announcement. The passenger -- wearing a yellow jacket runs up him and slaps him on the face.





A flight attendant standing beside the co-pilot immediately comes to his rescue and stands in front him. The passenger is then pulled behind by another man as commotion spreads inside the cabin. The flight attendant can be heard shouting out "You can't do this; you can't do this" as the man who caused the commotion heads back to his seat.





The Delhi police have registered a case and started an investigation into the matter based on a complaint filed by Anup Kumar, the co-pilot of the IndiGo aircraft.





As per the Delhi Police, "Anup Kumar Co-Pilot of IndiGo Flight no 6E2175 and security came in Police Station and gave a complaint regarding one passenger namely Sahil Katriya who assaulted and misbehaved with copilot in flight no dt 6E2175 on dt 14/01/24 Delhi to Goa. He misbehaved in flight and hit the copilot and made nuisance inside aircraft . In this regard a complaint has been received from Co-pilot namely Anup Kumar. On the basis of complaint, a case vide FIR no 32/24 u/s 323/341/290 IPC and 22 aircraft rules has been registered and investigation taken up." -- ANI

IndiGo airlines has formed an internal committee on Monday to address the assault by a passenger on its co-pilot aboard a flight. According to officials, the committee, tasked with determining appropriate action, will specifically discuss putting the accused passenger, Sahil Kataria, on the 'No Fly List' under the category of unruly behaviour.