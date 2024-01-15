Love-struck man takes exam in girlfriend's place, nabbed

Love-struck man takes exam in girlfriend's place, nabbedJanuary 15, 2024 22:16
Representational image
Angrez Singh wore a Punjabi suit wig, lipstick, bindi and bangles and tried to pass himself off as a woman at an exam held recently to recruit health workers.
All for the sake of his girlfriend.
Singh was caught in Punjab's Faridkot on January 7 when he tried to appear in the government recruitment exam for 'multi-purpose health workers' in place of Paramjeet.
He even carried fake Aadhaar and voter ID cards.
But his fingerprints did not match the biometric record of the original candidate, according to the police.
The invigilators reported the matter to the police, they said.
The Fazilka resident has been booked for cheating, Faridkot Superintendent of Police (Headquarters) Jasmeet Singh said.
