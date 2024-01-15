RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Jan 22@Ayodhya: No parking facility for 100 planes
January 15, 2024  11:13
Vinod Kumar, Director of Ayodhya Airport, on Monday met the secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai and said that they have finalised the list of landings of 100 aircraft on January 22 and everything will be finalised in 1-2 days.

After meeting Champat Rai in Ayodhya, Vinod Kumar told media that they are in constant touch with the nearby airports as there is no parking facility at the Ayodhya airport.

"We are in constant touch with nearby airports. Today's meeting was just a formal meeting. Landing details of almost 100 aircraft have reached us. Those aircrafts will disembark passengers here (in Ayodhya) and go to nearby airports like Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Prayagraj because we have only 8 bays which will remain occupied," he said.

"The day PM's aircraft arrives, 1-4 bays will be occupied and only 4 bays will be left. Only if a person is important can he be accommodated here. Normal flights will continue on January 22 as well. Now we are preparing for further things. Everything will be finalised in 1-2 days," he added.

Regarding security, ADG Piyush Mordia also met Champat Rai and security-related arrangements were reviewed.

He has advised the people to come for darshan only after January 22. Arrangements have been made for this.
