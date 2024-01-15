IndiGo flight where pax hit pilot was delayed 12 hrs





In a statement, the airline said Katariya "assaulted" the co-pilot and that the matter had been referred to an independent internal committee for the inclusion of the passenger on the "no-fly list".





In the short video clip, other crew members could be seen shouting at him after he hit the pilot.





In another video clip, Katariya was seen being taken out of the aircraft by security personnel even as he apologised for his conduct. He was then taken to a police station and later arrested.





According to the police, the co-pilot of flight number 6E 2175, between Delhi and Goa, and other security personnel gave a complaint regarding one passenger assaulting and misbehaving with them in the flight.





Katariya misbehaved and hit co-pilot Anup Kumar and created nuisance inside the aircraft, the complaint stated. The passenger was agitated as the flight was delayed for several hours, police said. The flight took off from Delhi at 6 pm after a delay of more than 12 hours, according to flight tracking website flightradar24.





In a statement, IndiGo said the passenger was declared unruly and handed over to the local law enforcement agencies for further action as per protocol. According to the airline, the incident is being referred to the independent internal committee for appropriate action and inclusion of the passenger on the 'no-fly list' as laid down in regulatory guidelines.

