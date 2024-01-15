RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Has Mayawati retired from politics? She says...
January 15, 2024  12:06
image
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance. Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics. 

 She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone. The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places
Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places

Satellite imagery showed a layer of dense fog extending from Punjab and north Rajasthan to the northeast. Patches of fog were also visible along the east coast.

BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor
BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor

The 67-year-old gave the example of two neighbouring states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to buttress his point on why seat-sharing pattern of the INDIA bloc will vary from state to state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances