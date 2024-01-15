Has Mayawati retired from politics? She says...January 15, 2024 12:06
BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said her party would go it alone in the coming Lok Sabha elections, but she did not rule out a post-poll alliance. Talking to reporters at the state party office on her birthday, she categorically denied reports in a section of the media about her retirement from politics.
She said the party would not forge any tie-up for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May, and would go it alone. The party would consider aligning with any party after assessing the post-poll situation, she said. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had contested the last Lok Sabha elections in 2019 in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.
