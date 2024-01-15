RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Had a good conversation with Putin: Modi
January 15, 2024  19:19
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday had a "good conversation" with Russian President Vladimir Putin as they discussed various positive developments in the two countries' "special and privileged strategic partnership". 

In a post on X, Modi said he and Putin also agreed to chalk out a road map for future initiatives. 

"Had a good conversation with President Putin. We discussed various positive developments in our Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership and agreed to chalk out a roadmap for future initiatives. We also had a useful exchange of views on various regional and global issues, including Russia's presidency of the BRICS," the prime minister said.
