RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Fire in BMC school, no injuries
January 15, 2024  10:03
A fire broke out at a BMC school Kalachowki area of Mumbai. The school was closed when the fire broke out. Five fire tenders reached the spot and started controlling the fire. No injuries have been reported in this fire incident yet, the BMC said. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places
Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places

Satellite imagery showed a layer of dense fog extending from Punjab and north Rajasthan to the northeast. Patches of fog were also visible along the east coast.

10 flights diverted, nearly 100 delayed in Delhi as dense fog hits ops
10 flights diverted, nearly 100 delayed in Delhi as dense fog hits ops

Among the impacted flights, Air India's flight AI 185 from the national capital to Vancouver that was to depart early in the morning was rescheduled.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances