Fire in BMC school, no injuries

Fire in BMC school, no injuriesJanuary 15, 2024 10:03
A fire broke out at a BMC school Kalachowki area of Mumbai. The school was closed when the fire broke out. Five fire tenders reached the spot and started controlling the fire. No injuries have been reported in this fire incident yet, the BMC said.
