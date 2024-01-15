FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated post Jan 31

FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated post Jan 31January 15, 2024 14:36
State-owned NHAI on Monday said FASTags with valid balance but with incomplete KYC will get deactivated by banks post January 31, 2024. To enhance efficiency of electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, NHAI has taken 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle, a company statement said.
NHAI is also encouraging FASTag users to complete 'Know Your Customer' (KYC) process of their latest FASTag by updating KYC as per RBI guidelines,it added. To avoid inconvenience, the statement said users must ensure that KYC of their latest FASTag is completed.
It added that FASTag users must also comply with 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' and discard all the earlier issued FASTags through their respective banks.
"Only the latest FASTag account shall remain active as previous tags will be deactivated/blacklisted after 31st January 2024," the statement said. For further assistance or queries, FASTag users can reach out to nearest toll plazas or toll-free customer care number of their respective issuer banks.
