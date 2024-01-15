RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Consecration at 12:30 pm, no darshan on 20, 21
January 15, 2024  17:01
image
General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai on Monday announced that the idol of Lord Ram will be placed at its position at the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple on January 18 and Pran Pratishtha will take place at 12.20 pm on January 22.

Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.

"The religious rituals will begin from Jan 16 and will continue till Jan 21. On Jan 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kg. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."

He further said that the formal procedures of pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21.

General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.

"On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he added."There are Seven Adhivaasas in Pran Pratishtha ceremony and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the ritual and the principal Acharya will be Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi," he added.

He further said that the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwatji, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patelji, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and other dignitaries.

Rai said that all acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, a system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on the premises of the Temple of Nativity of Lord Ram. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

20 Styles To Dazzle Through December
20 Styles To Dazzle Through December

The best part about receiving a party invite? Getting dressed up of course! Create the ultimate party look with sequinned dresses, bejewelled clutches, and crystal-dusted earrings

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star
How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star

How To Wear Chiffon Sarees Like A Bollywood Star Garima Garg on styling Alia Bhatt and her take on this celebrity-approved trend

In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series
In Pictures - India trounce Afghanistan in Indore, claim T20I series

India's chase got off to a rocky start with captain Rohit Sharma being bowled out by Fazalhaq Farooqi (1-28) for a golden duck. But the 22-year-old Jaiswal built a 57-run partnership with Virat Kohli (29) that put India in the driving seat.

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places
Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility at many places

Satellite imagery showed a layer of dense fog extending from Punjab and north Rajasthan to the northeast. Patches of fog were also visible along the east coast.

BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor
BJP's 3rd term at Centre can be prevented if ..: Tharoor

The 67-year-old gave the example of two neighbouring states, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, to buttress his point on why seat-sharing pattern of the INDIA bloc will vary from state to state.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances