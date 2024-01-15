Consecration at 12:30 pm, no darshan on 20, 21





Addressing a press conference, Rai said that the muhurat (auspicious timing) was decided by Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid of Varanasi.





"The religious rituals will begin from Jan 16 and will continue till Jan 21. On Jan 22, 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony will take place. The idol for which 'Pran Pratishtha' will be done is expected to be around 150-200kg. On 18th January, the idol will be placed at its position in the 'Garbh Griha' of the temple."





He further said that the formal procedures of pre-Praan Pratishtha sacraments will start on January 16 and continue till January 21.





General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said that the Pran Prathishtha' is expected to conclude by 1 pm on January 22.





"On Jan 20 and 21 darshan will remain closed to public," he added."There are Seven Adhivaasas in Pran Pratishtha ceremony and a minimum of three Adhivasas are in practice. There will be 121 Acharyas conducting the rituals. Ganeshwar Shastri Dravid will be overseeing, coordinating, anchoring and directing all the proceedings of the ritual and the principal Acharya will be Luckshmikant Dixit of Kashi," he added.





He further said that the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony will be conducted in the august presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwatji, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patelji, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanathji and other dignitaries.





Rai said that all acharyas of all schools of Bharatiya spiritualism, religion, a system of worship, tradition, Sants of more than 150 traditions, Mahamandaleshwars, Mandaleshwars, Shrimahants, Mahants, Nagas, as well as leading figures of more than 50 Adivasi, Girivasi, Tatavasi, Dwipavasi tribal traditions, will remain present to witness the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony on the premises of the Temple of Nativity of Lord Ram. -- ANI

