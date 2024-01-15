Ahead of Ram temple consecration, AAP plans 'Sundar Kand' recitals

In an apparent attempt to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party's focus on the consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Aam Aadmi Party has announced its plan to hold 'Sundar Kand' recital programmes across Delhi on Tuesdays.





The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be held on January 22 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present there.





AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will join a 'Sundar Kand' recital event along with his wife in the Rohini area and invited people to attend such programmes to be held near their homes.





'Sundar Kand' is one of the chapters in the Ramayana devoted to Lord Hanuman.





'The Aam Aadmi Party is tomorrow organising Sundar Kand recitals at many places in Delhi for the peace, happiness and progress of all. I will along with my wife join the devotees at a temple in Rohini for the Sundar Kand recital at 3 pm. You all are invited to attend the recitals near your homes as per your convenience,' Kejriwal posted on X.





AAP leader and Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj said, 'Sundar Kand recitation programme will be held in all Assembly constituencies and municipal wards on the first Tuesday of every month. Party MLAs, councillors and office bearers will take part in the programmes that will held at over 2,600 places in the city.'





He invited the people of Delhi to participate in the programme enthusiastically. -- PTI