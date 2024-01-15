5 flight diversions from Delhi due to dense fog

5 flight diversions from Delhi due to dense fogJanuary 15, 2024 10:12
A total of five flights were diverted at the Delhi airport early morning on Monday due to bad weather, according to an official. Four flights were diverted to Jaipur and one flight to Ahmedabad between 1 am and 5 am, the official said. On Sunday, 10 flights were diverted and some were cancelled as the airport operations were significantly impacted due to low visibility conditions and dense fog. PTI
