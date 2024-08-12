RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Union minister slams Uddhav for being secular
August 12, 2024  11:57
image
Union minister Prataprao Jadhav has claimed Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray was bowing before "trivial people" with an eye on the chief minister's post ahead of Maharashtra polls and had abandoned the Sena's ideology. 

 The state assembly elections are due in October this year. Last week, former state chief minister Thackeray visited Delhi and met top Congress leaders. 

 Some BJP leaders later claimed Thackeray wanted to ensure he would be the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). 

 The Congress, Sena (UBT) and NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) are chief constituents of the opposition alliance, pitted against the ruling `Mahayuti' coalition of the BJP, Shiv Sena headed by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and NCP. Speaking at a felicitation programme in Jalna on Sunday, Union minister Jadhav, who belongs to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena, said during the time of party founder Balasaheb Thackeray, leaders used to visit his residence 'Matoshree' in Mumbai. 

 In contrast, Uddhav Thackeray is now seeking approval of "trivial people" to secure the CM's post, he claimed. "He falls at the feet of trivial people for the chief ministerial post," the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare said. 

 Uddhav Thackeray has become completely secular, lacking the qualities of his father Balasaheb Thackeray, he further claimed.

 "He has not even one per cent of the qualities of Balasaheb," the minister said. Jadhav also criticised Uddhav Thackeray for not condemning the alleged attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh, which is facing unrest. 

 "Uddhav Thackeray has abandoned Shiv Sena's ideology while he calls us traitors," he claimed. After a rebellion led by Shinde against the Sena leadership in June 2022, the party split and led to the collapse of the then MVA government headed by Uddhav Thackeray. PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Rohit, Kohli To Play Duleep Trophy
Rohit, Kohli To Play Duleep Trophy

The national selectors want all the players to be available for the Duleep Trophy ahead of the two Test series against Bangladesh next month.

How To Control Thyroid, Diabetes
How To Control Thyroid, Diabetes

rediffGURU Dr Karthiyayini offers expert advice on how you can manage your overall health and fitness.

Analysts flag concerns over LIC's VNB margin
Analysts flag concerns over LIC's VNB margin

Despite state-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) reporting an improvement in value of new business (VNB) margin in Q1FY25, analysts believe the growth has not been satisfactory in the context of the insurer's medium-term targets on...

Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple
Hockey heroes seek blessings at Golden Temple

Harmanpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, and Mandeep Singh, were greeted by a sea of devotees and well-wishers as they arrived at the holy shrine.

'False and fabricated': Hasina's son denies US role
'False and fabricated': Hasina's son denies US role

Wazeb strongly denied the authenticity of the statement, asserting that the report attributed to his "mother published in a newspaper is completely false and fabricated."

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances