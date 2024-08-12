Two coaches of passenger train derail in MP





No casualties were reported in the incident which occurred at 6:10 pm.





"The train was about to enter platform number 2 when its two compartments derailed," he said.





A potential tragedy was averted as the train was running at a speed of less than 5 km when the derailment happened.





Even two-and-a-half hours after the accident, the train is stationed at Itarsi junction in Hoshangabad district, he said. -- PTI

Two coaches of the Rani Kamlapati-Saharsa special passenger train derailed when it was about to enter Itarsi station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening, an official said.