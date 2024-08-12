RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Telangana YouTuber booked for making video featuring 'peacock curry' recipe
August 12, 2024  19:14
File image
File image
A case has been registered against a YouTuber for allegedly uploading a video on "peacock curry recipe" on his channel, in Rajanna Sircilla district. 

The YouTuber, apparently to garner more views for his channel resorted to the act, a forest official said based on preliminary investigation. 

Upon receiving information that a man posted a video on his channel on how to cook peacock curry, a team of forest officials reached Tangallapalli village and recovered chicken curry from the man's house. 

However, the curry sample has been sent to a lab for forensic analysis and investigation was on. 

A case was registered against the man on Sunday. 

After animal rights activists raised the issue the video was also taken down. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal
'She didn't even smile': Bindra predicted Manu's medal

Bindra praised Manu for patching up with coach Jaspal Rana and for working in tandem for her success.

Govt asks Raj Bhavans to invite Olympians, student toppers for At Home
Govt asks Raj Bhavans to invite Olympians, student toppers for At Home

Those whose names were mentioned during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat radio broadcast, swacchagrahi or foot soldiers who have played a key role in cleanliness drives and women sarpanches (village heads) are also part of the...

Paris Olympics: India's weightlifting woes exposed
Paris Olympics: India's weightlifting woes exposed

This Olympic cycle has been marred by injuries for Chanu, who turned 30 just a day after the competition in Paris.

'Rohit has 2 years left, Kohli can dominate for 5 more'
'Rohit has 2 years left, Kohli can dominate for 5 more'

Rohit can play for at least two more years, Virat may be five: Harbhajan Singh

Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21
Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances