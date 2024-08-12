Sunday deadline to solve doc's murder: Mamata





A PIL seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday.





The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed.





The petition, along with some other petitions with similar prayers, will be heard on Tuesday, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed on Monday.

"Will hand over RG Kar hospital doctor murder probe to CBI if police fail to solve case by Sunday," Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. "We want RG Kar hospital doctor murder case to be tried in fast track court," says the CM.