RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Sultanpur judge on leave, hearing not held in defamation case against Rahul
August 12, 2024  17:08
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi/File image
Hearing in a defamation case involving senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi could not be held in the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur on Monday as the special judge was on leave. 

Gandhi's advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla said as special judge Shubham Verma was on leave, no hearing could take place. 

August 23 has been fixed as the next date of hearing, he added. 

On July 26, Gandhi appeared before the MP-MLA court in Sultanpur in a defamation case against him and said it was filed to gain "cheap publicity". According to Shukla, the Congress MP, who appeared before the special judge, said he never made a statement against anyone that could lead to a case of defamation against him. 

The court had fixed August 12 as the date of hearing. 

Local BJP leader Vijay Mishra had filed a complaint on August 4, 2018, against Gandhi for his alleged objectionable comments against Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a press conference in Bengaluru in May of that year during the Karnataka assembly elections. 

The complainant referred to Gandhi's comment that the BJP claims to believe in honest and clean politics but has a party president who is an "accused" in a murder case. 

Shah was the BJP president when Gandhi made the comment. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

'Rohit has 2 years left, Kohli can dominate for 5 more'
'Rohit has 2 years left, Kohli can dominate for 5 more'

Rohit can play for at least two more years, Virat may be five: Harbhajan Singh

Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21
Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

Changes to banking laws have a consumer tilt
Changes to banking laws have a consumer tilt

Better protection for depositors and investors was one of the chief considerations in Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introducing, on Friday, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, in the Lok Sabha to amend four pieces of...

The Nehruvian Who Fell Out With Sonia Gandhi
The Nehruvian Who Fell Out With Sonia Gandhi

Because of his proximity to Indira Gandhi, he was able to intervene directly at the level of the PMO, which he did in the days leading up to the partition of Pakistan in 1971 when he transferred crucial information about Pakistan's moves...

Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder
Sheikh Hasina's Biggest Blunder

'The dominance of her party also meant that the institutions became lopsided -- whether it was the bureaucracy or the courts or the military.' 'She centralised power to the extent that you would see her representatives or her party...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances