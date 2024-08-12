Sensex, Nifty settle marginally lower





Recovering from early lows, the 30-share Sensex closed lower by 56.99 points or 0.07 per cent to settle at 79,648.92. The index had declined by 479.78 points or 0.60 per cent to a low of 79,226.13 in morning trade.





The benchmark later staged a sharp recovery climbing 400.27 points or 0.50 per cent to 80,106.18. But at the fag-end, the BSE benchmark slipped into the negative territory to close lower. The NSE Nifty dipped 20.50 points or 0.08 per cent to 24,347. Intra-day, it hit a low of 24,212.10 and a high of 24,472.80.

Stock markets closed marginally lower in a highly volatile trade on Monday as investors turned cautious about the potential disruptions from the US short-seller Hindenburg Research report on SEBI chairperson and her husband's undisclosed investments in obscure offshore funds in Bermuda and Mauritius.