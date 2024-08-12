RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
SC grants interim protection from arrest to Puja Khedkar
August 12, 2024  12:30
image
The Delhi High Court on Monday granted interim protection from arrest till August 21 to former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar, who has been accused of cheating and wrongly availing OBC and disability quota benefits. Justice Subramonium Prasad issued notice to the Delhi Police as well as the UPSC on the anticipatory bail plea by Khedkar, and asked them to file their responses.

 "In the facts of the present case, the court is of the opinion that the petitioner be not arrested till the next date of hearing," Justice Prasad said. The court listed the case for further hearing on August 21. 

 Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits. On July 31, the UPSC cancelled Khedkar's candidature and debarred her from future exams. On August 1, a sessions court here had denied anticipatory bail to her and said there are serious allegations against her, which "require a thorough investigation". 

 Khedkar had approached the sessions court, saying she faces "immediate threat of arrest". PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Farah-Sajid's Emotional Goodbye To Their Mum
Farah-Sajid's Emotional Goodbye To Their Mum

It was an emotional weekend for Farah and Sajid Khan when they visited the Barnes School and Junior College in the picturesque hill station of Devlali in Nasik district.

Srinagar's Grand Tiranga Rally
Srinagar's Grand Tiranga Rally

Photographer Umar Ganie capture glimpses of the Tiranga rally which began from the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre in Srinagar and concluded at the Botanical Garden on the banks of the Dal Lake.

Imports of pulses may dip in FY25 on good monsoon
Imports of pulses may dip in FY25 on good monsoon

After climbing to the highest level in more than five years to 4.7 million tonnes in FY24, India might import fewer quantities of pulses this financial year at 4-4.5 mt on the back of good monsoon and higher domestic production, Bimal...

NZ bring out big guns for India, Sri Lanka tour
NZ bring out big guns for India, Sri Lanka tour

New Zealand on Monday named a strong squad, which includes five spin bowling options

Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21
Puja Khedkar gets protection from arrest till Aug 21

Khedkar allegedly misrepresented information in her application for the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2022 to get reservation benefits.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances