PT Usha defends IOA medical team over Phogat's disqualification

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president Dr PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Dr Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.

PT Usha said that the hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation.





She expressed hope that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all the facts before arriving at any conclusions.

This statement comes after Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat was disqualified from the women's 50 kg final as she breached the weight limit ahead of the title clash.

Notably, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has extended the deadline for delivering its verdict on whether to award a silver medal to Vinesh Phogat, who was disqualified from the Paris Olympics, till Tuesday, August 13.

According to a statement from the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), CAS has extended the time for the final verdict till Tuesday, August 13, 6:00 PM Paris time (9:30 PM IST).