RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Principal suspended for offering non-veg food to student
August 12, 2024  22:02
Representational image
Representational image
A government primary school principal was suspended from duty and arrested after family members of a student and Hindu outfits on Monday staged a protest against him for allegedly serving non-vegetarian food to the pupil, officials said. 

Protests were held in the school and outside the police station, they said. 

Mohammed Iqbal Khan, principal of the school in Vaidwada in Meerut, is accused to have "deliberately served" non-vegetarian food to a student. A block education officer has been tasked with a detailed report on the matter. 

According to the police, a class 3 student in the school alleged that the principal gave him Rs 100, asking him to bring some meat. The principal, then, allegedly offered the meat to the student, who refused it. Subsequently, Khan allegedly offered the meat to the student's younger brother, they said. 

The police said the matter came to light when the brothers informed their family members about the incident. On the complaint of the student's family members, the police has registered an FIR against Khan under Section 299 (deliberate and malicious act intended to outrage religious feeling of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), SHO Naresh Kumar told PTI. 

Acting on the complaint, Block Education Officer Shyam Mohan Asthana was sent to the school and said prima facie the principal appears guilty. 

Khan was suspended based on a preliminary report on the incident, the officer said. 

Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Asha Chowdhury said she received information that a student was given non-vegetarian food in the school. A detailed probe into the matter will be done by block education officer (headquarter) Pradeep Kumar.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Sheikh Hasina's India stay will not hurt bilateral ties: Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina's India stay will not hurt bilateral ties: Bangladesh

Hossain said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

British diver Daley announces retirement after Paris silver
British diver Daley announces retirement after Paris silver

Daley, whose popularity grew even more after he came out as gay in 2013, had won the Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform event at the Tokyo Games.

Nationwide strike over Kolkata doctor's murder; surgeries hit
Nationwide strike over Kolkata doctor's murder; surgeries hit

According to the Federation of Resident Doctors Association, during the indefinite strike, all outpatient departments, operation theatres, and ward duties will be shut, but emergency services will continue to operate as usual, ensuring...

Bangladesh troops to return to barracks as police take over ops
Bangladesh troops to return to barracks as police take over ops

He also said that there is improvement in the law and order situation in the country.

Factory output growth slows to 5-month low of 4.2% in Jun
Factory output growth slows to 5-month low of 4.2% in Jun

India's industrial production slowed to a five-month low of 4.2 per cent in June 2024, mainly due to poor performance of the manufacturing sector, though power and mining sectors continue to perform well, as per official data released on...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances