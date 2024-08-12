Modi's Himachal visit cancelled due to bad weather: CM Sukhu





He said the prime minister's visit would be rescheduled once the weather improves.





No official announcement was made about Modi's visit earlier.





"His (PM Modi) visit was slated for Monday and he had spoken to the chief secretary in this regard but the trip was cancelled due to bad weather conditions. (A fresh date for) his visit would be decided after the weather clears," Sukhu told reporters.





He said the Centre has assured the Himachal Pradesh government of help in view of the destruction caused in the state by heavy rains, cloudbursts, flash floods and landslides during the ongoing monsoon season. -- PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to visit Himachal Pradesh on Monday but the trip was cancelled due to inclement weather, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said.