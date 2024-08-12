RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Man enters Pune airport with fake ticket for Lucknow travel, arrested
August 12, 2024  17:48
Alert security officials at the Pune International Airport foiled a 27-year-old man's purported plan to board a Lucknow-bound flight with a fake ticket, leading to his arrest, the police said on Monday. 

The accused, Salim Gole Khan, obtained the ticket of a private airlines from his friend Nasruddin Khan, based in Uttar Pradesh, as per the preliminary investigation. 

The police registered a case against Salim Khan and Nasruddin Khan under the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita. 

The incident occurred at 3.55 am on Sunday. 

"CISF officials at the check-in kiosk detected the bogus PNR number on the ticket shown by Salim Khan. During questioning, Khan claimed he had come to the airport to see off his father, who was flying to Lucknow on an IndiGo flight. The PNR on his father's ticket was genuine," a Vimantal police station officer said. 

Salim Khan told police he had obtained the ticket with bogus PNR from his friend Nasruddin Khan by paying Rs 6,500, the officer said. 

The police are interrogating Salim Khan, who is changing his statements about his intention behind procuring the ticket, he said. 

"Salim Khan claims he had come to the airport to see off his father, but he was carrying a ticket with the bogus PNR for Lucknow destination," the officer added. -- PTI
