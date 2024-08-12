RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kuki tribe group may come to Imphal: Biren Singh
August 12, 2024  23:40
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh/File image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh/File image
Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that he is thinking of inviting individuals of the Thadou group, the largest tribe of the Kuki Zo community, to Imphal. 

A number of related tribes are collectively called Kuki or Kuki Zo community, members of which mostly live in the hill districts of the northeastern state. 

"I am thinking of inviting individuals of the Thadou tribe to Imphal. Even individuals of the Hmar tribe have expressed interest in visiting Imphal. I asked them to come and told them that it would not be an issue with the old settlers," the chief minister said in the assembly. 

Meitei community members are the majority residents of the Imphal Valley region. 

Ethnic violence between them and the Kukis has left over 200 people dead since May last year and rendered thousands homeless. 

Hmar community members are also ethnically linked to the Kukis. Singh said, "We had positive discussions with Hmar brothers recently and mutually agreed that this conflict broke out of misunderstandings. They have taken their stand they will have peace talks with the government." 

The government has been contacting other communities too in its efforts to restore peace in the state, he said. 

"Naga MLAs and ministers are also extending assistance and I appreciate that," the chief minister said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn: Police
Kolkata doctor murder accused addicted to violent porn: Police

During the investigation, it was found that he had a history of physically abusing his wives, he said.

India's democratic dividend running out, points out new data
India's democratic dividend running out, points out new data

The report highlights that India's population in 2036 is expected to be more feminine compared to the 2011 population, as reflected in the sex ratio which is projected to increase from 943 in 2011 to 952 by 2036, highlighting a positive...

Grappling with emotional, mental burnout, Anshu takes short break
Grappling with emotional, mental burnout, Anshu takes short break

Anshu secured a Paris Games quota from the Asian Olympic Qualifiers in April this year. Two months later, she won a silver medal at the Budapest Ranking Series.

Sheikh Hasina's India stay will not hurt bilateral ties: Bangladesh
Sheikh Hasina's India stay will not hurt bilateral ties: Bangladesh

Hossain said they will "always try to maintain good relations" with India.

British diver Daley announces retirement after Paris silver
British diver Daley announces retirement after Paris silver

Daley, whose popularity grew even more after he came out as gay in 2013, had won the Olympic gold medal in the men's synchronised 10-metre platform event at the Tokyo Games.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances