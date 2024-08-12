Kuki tribe group may come to Imphal: Biren Singh





A number of related tribes are collectively called Kuki or Kuki Zo community, members of which mostly live in the hill districts of the northeastern state.





"I am thinking of inviting individuals of the Thadou tribe to Imphal. Even individuals of the Hmar tribe have expressed interest in visiting Imphal. I asked them to come and told them that it would not be an issue with the old settlers," the chief minister said in the assembly.





Meitei community members are the majority residents of the Imphal Valley region.





Ethnic violence between them and the Kukis has left over 200 people dead since May last year and rendered thousands homeless.





Hmar community members are also ethnically linked to the Kukis. Singh said, "We had positive discussions with Hmar brothers recently and mutually agreed that this conflict broke out of misunderstandings. They have taken their stand they will have peace talks with the government."





The government has been contacting other communities too in its efforts to restore peace in the state, he said.





"Naga MLAs and ministers are also extending assistance and I appreciate that," the chief minister said. -- PTI

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said that he is thinking of inviting individuals of the Thadou group, the largest tribe of the Kuki Zo community, to Imphal.