Jaishankar offers wood at Natwar Singh's cremation





His funeral was held in the afternoon at the Lodhi Crematorium amid rains in Delhi. External Affairs Minister Jaishankar, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah, Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, and several other leaders, besides many family members, friends and admirers of Natwar Singh gathered at the crematorium to pay tribute.





Jaishankar offered a piece of wood to the funeral pyre before Singh's mortal remains were consigned to flames.





"Many political leaders came to pay tribute to Natwar sahab," said a family friend who attended the funeral. The former Union minister breathed his last at Medanta Hospital in Gurugram near Delhi, where he had been admitted for the past few weeks, they said.





Natwar Singh was born in 1931 at Jaghina village in Bharatpur district of Rajasthan. He was a career diplomat, who brought a wealth of experience in diplomacy to his political career, and a prolific author on subjects ranging from the life of a 'maharaja' to nuances of foreign affairs. During his distinguished career, he wore many hats, and for his service to the nation, the former external affairs minister was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 1984.

