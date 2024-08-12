RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Doc rape-murder: HC to decide on CBI probe tomorrow
August 12, 2024  13:06
The accused
A PIL seeking a CBI investigation into the alleged rape and murder of a woman doctor at Kar Medical College and Hospital will be heard by the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday. 

 The body of the woman doctor was found inside the seminar hall of the hospital in north Kolkata on Friday. A preliminary autopsy report has indicated sexual abuse before she was killed. 

 The petition, along with some other petitions with similar prayers, will be heard on Tuesday, a division bench presided by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam directed on Monday.

 The petitioner's counsel prayed for transfer of investigation into the gruesome murder of the woman postgraduate trainee, who was also allegedly raped, at the state-run Kar Medical College and Hospital to the CBI from the city police. 

 Counsel Phiroze Edulji alleged that a faulty investigation was being carried out by the police and submitted before the division bench, also comprising Justice Hiranmay Bhattacharyya, that he will place arguments before the court to that effect during the hearing of the matter. 

 A man has been arrested by Kolkata Police, which is investigating the case, in connection with the murder of the woman doctor and booked for rape and murder. 

 Edulji claimed that a cover-up attempt is being made into the incident, maintaining that one Dhananjay Chatterjee was hanged to death in 2004 over the rape and murder of a girl, who was also a poor accused person under similar circumstances. 

 He stated before the court that the surathal (inquest) report into the death of the woman doctor has been made public. Stating that the name of the victim cannot be made public but has happened in this case, he also prayed for a direction by the court that the name be ordered to be expunged from all social media platforms. PTI
