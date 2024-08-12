Convicts of heinous crimes separated: Maha govt to HC





Public prosecutor Hiten Venegaonkar told a division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithviraj Chavan that persons convicted for heinous offences, such as bomb blasts and so on, were separated from other inmates.





The court was hearing a petition filed by Himayat Baig, convicted in the 2010 Pune blast case, who claimed he has been in solitary confinement at the Nashik Central prison for the last 12 years and sought to be shifted.





He has been sentenced to life imprisonment in the blast case. Venegaonkar told the court that no prison follows solitary confinement.





"Presently, we don't follow solitary confinement at all. We just separate convicts sentenced to life imprisonment for serious and heinous offences like blasts and so on from the other convicts," he told the court. -- PTI

