B'luru cafe creep held for phone in women's loo
August 12, 2024  11:22
image
An employee of a popular coffee chain in Bengaluru has been arrested for allegedly placing a mobile phone with video recording in a dustbin inside a women's washroom, police said.

The incident took place at the Third Wave Coffee shop on BEL Road in Bengaluru on Saturday.

According to the police, the accused hid his phone in the dustbin of the toilet to record the video of a woman using the washroom in the coffee shop. The woman discovered the phone and informed the manager after which the accused was arrested.

The police further informed that it had sent the accused's mobile phone for forensic examination.

Another woman claimed to present at the location flagged the incident on her social media handle named 'Gangs of Cinepur.'

She wrote, "A woman (victim) found a phone in the washroom, hidden in the dustbin, with recording on for about two hours, facing the toilet seat. It was on flight mode so that it makes no sound and carefully hidden in the dustbin bag which had a hole made in it so that only the camera is exposed."

She further informed that the police were called as it was discovered the phone belonged to an employee of the shop. The coffee shop Third Wave Coffee gave information about the incident on social media and said that it acted swifty and immediately fired the employee from the job and also took legal action.

"We regret the unfortunate incident at our BEL Road outlet in Bengaluru and want to emphasise that such actions are absolutely unacceptable at Third Wave Coffee. We acted swiftly to address the situation by immediately terminating the person & ensuring the safety of our customers," said the coffee outlet in a post on X on Saturday.
