RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Annual rate of inflation based on CPI
August 12, 2024  20:31
image
Retail inflation declined to a five-year low of 3.54 percent in July mainly on account of subdued prices of food items, and base effect, according to official data released on Monday.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Wayanad landslide-hit start getting official documents
Wayanad landslide-hit start getting official documents

A total of 1,162 essential documents have been distributed among 872 persons at the camp, the district administration in Wayanad said.

India awaits CAS verdict on Vinesh's appeal
India awaits CAS verdict on Vinesh's appeal

If CAS rules in Vinesh's favour, she will be awarded a joint-silver in the women's 50kg freestyle category.

Neeraj in Germany to consult doctor over surgery
Neeraj in Germany to consult doctor over surgery

During the Paris Olympics, Chopra had expressed his desire to play in the Diamond League Final to be held in Brussels, Belgium, on September 14. For that to happen, he will have to play at least one DL Meeting -- either in Lausanne on...

Oppn will cooperate with Centre if....: Pawar on quota cap removal
Oppn will cooperate with Centre if....: Pawar on quota cap removal

At the state level, Pawar appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to convene an all-party meeting to discuss the quota dispute.

Retail inflation slips to 5-yr low of 3.54% in July
Retail inflation slips to 5-yr low of 3.54% in July

Retail inflation declined to a five-year low of 3.54 per cent in July mainly on account of subdued prices of food items, and base effect, according to official data released on Monday. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) based retail...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances