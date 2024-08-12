Ambassador-designate Kwatra arrives in Washington, DC





Kwatra, 61, till recently was India's foreign secretary. He succeeds Taranjit Singh Sandhu, who retired from the foreign service early this year and served as India's top diplomat in the US from 2020 to 2024.





Delighted to welcome Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the new ambassador of India to the United States of America. All of us (at the Indian embassy) are excited to work under his leadership, Charge D'Affaires Sripriya Ranganathan said in a post on X.





A group of eminent Indian Americans from the Greater Washington, DC, area had gathered at the Dulles International Airport to welcome the new Indian ambassador. However, they could not meet him.





Kwatra, who previously served as minister of commerce in the Indian embassy in DC is expected to present his credentials to the US President Joe Biden shortly.





He was also India's ambassador to France and Nepal, after which he was appointed as the foreign secretary. He retired from the foreign service on July 14.

