7 dead, 16 injured in Bihar temple stampede





"Seven people, mostly kanwariyas, were killed and 16 others injured in a stampede at Baba Siddeshwar Nath temple in Barabar Pahadi area of Jehanabad around 11.30 pm on Sunday," District Magistrate Alankrita Pandey told PTI.





"Security personnel deployed at the temple rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. All the injured were admitted to the nearest medical facilities in Mukundapur and surrounding areas. While ten were discharged after first aid, seven are still admitted. Senior officials from both the district administration and police are stationed at the temple due to the heavy rush of pilgrims," the DM added.





She said, "It appears that a dispute among the kanwariyas over some issue led to the stampede. Some locals suggested that a heated argument between a group of kanwariyas and flower sellers outside the temple may have triggered the incident. The exact cause is still under investigation. An inquiry has been ordered to determine the cause." -- PTI

