12-yr-old boy hangs himself, leaves behind note
August 12, 2024  09:12
Representational image
A 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his house in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Monday. 

 The incident took place on Sunday in Kalyan town, they said adding a suicide note was recovered from the spot and it was being examined. 

 The contents of the note were not yet disclosed. The boy, studying in a school in Kalyan, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Kolsewadi police station said. 

 The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said. A probe was on into the incident, the police added. PTI
