12-yr-old boy hangs himself, leaves behind note





The incident took place on Sunday in Kalyan town, they said adding a suicide note was recovered from the spot and it was being examined.





The contents of the note were not yet disclosed. The boy, studying in a school in Kalyan, allegedly hanged himself from the ceiling of his house, an official from Kolsewadi police station said.





The body was later sent to a government hospital for postmortem and a case of accidental death was registered, he said. A probe was on into the incident, the police added. PTI

