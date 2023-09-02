RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


YSRTP chief Sharmila says talks with Cong in final stages
September 02, 2023  22:18
YSR Telangana Congress Party founder YS Sharmila on Saturday said her discussions with Congress party on working together or a possible "merger" have come to a final stage. 

Sharmila had held talks with Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the national capital, amid speculation about YSRTP's merger with the grand old party. 

"Prolonged discussions were held (between Sharmila and Gandhis). We discussed how to work together and how to defeat the KCR's (Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao) corrupt government. These discussions have reached final stages," she told reporters after garlanding the statue of her father and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh (undivided) YS Rajasekhar Reddy on his death anniversary on Saturday. 

She further claimed that Congress leaders Sonia and Rahul were not aware of the inclusion of her father's name in a "quid-pro-quo' case filed against him and his son, the present Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in 2011 over investments and it was not deliberate. 

She said they told her that the party is still feeling the void created by Rajasekhar Reddy after his departure. 

"They (Congress party) have a lot of respect towards Rajasekhar Reddy,' she said. -- PTI
