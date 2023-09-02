RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


UP man arrested for attempting to kidnap minor girl in Kerala
September 02, 2023  16:43
image
A 29-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested by the police for allegedly attempting to abduct a four-year-old girl from her house near Mavelikkara in Alappuzha, the police said on Saturday.

According to the police, Manjith Singh, a salesman, was selling some household cleaning materials in the locality on Friday. 

"The girl was playing with her elder brother in front of their house. Her brother went to the neighbour's house to collect some flowers and when he came back, he saw the accused attempting to nab her," the police said. 

As the children shouted and cried, he dropped her and escaped. 

The locals apprehended him from the locality and handed him over to the police. 

"He was produced before the court today which remanded him to judicial custody," the police said. -- PTI
