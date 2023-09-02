RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Uday Kotak resigns as CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank
September 02, 2023  17:18
Uday Kotak has resigned as the managing director and chief executive officer of Kotak Mahindra Bank, the bank said in a stock exchange filing on Saturday. 

Joint managing director Dipak Gupta will be the chief executive until December 31, it said. 

"Uday Kotak has ceased to be the managing director & CEO of the Bank, with effect from September 1, 2023 on account of his resignation considered at the bank's board meeting held on Saturday and has become a non-executive director of the bank," the filing said. 

No reason was cited for Kotak's resignation. 

As an interim arrangement, Gupta will carry out the duties of the managing director & CEO until December 31, 2023, subject to the approval of the RBI. -- PTI
