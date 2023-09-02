RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Toddler crushed to death by car at housing complex in Maha's Palghar
September 02, 2023  14:39
image
A two-and-a-half-year-old boy was crushed to death by a car in a housing complex in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Saturday. 

The incident took place in Virar town of the district late on Thursday night, an official said. 

Manish Dhakal, the son of a security guard in the building, was playing on the premises when a resident was taking his car out. 

The vehicle ran over the toddler and killed him on the spot, he said. 

A case under sections 304(a) (death by rash or negligent act), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act has been registered, the official said, adding that no arrest has been made in this regard so far. -- PTI
