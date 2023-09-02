RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Three policemen killed, two injured in road accident in MP
September 02, 2023  12:24
image
Three policemen were killed and two others injured when the car carrying them collided with a stationary truck in Khargone district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday morning, an official said. 

The incident occurred near Badud village under Sanawad police station limits around 5 am, he said. 

Superintendent of police Dharmveer Singh said that two sub-inspectors and a constable, all posted in Sanawad police station, died on the spot when their car rammed into a stationary truck. 

"Two other policemen travelling in the vehicle were injured in this accident and they were referred to Indore for further treatment," he said. 

They were returning to Sanawad from Khargone after completing their duty in a religious procession, the official said. -- PTI
