Shah, Adhir, Azad on simultaneous polls panel
September 02, 2023  19:00
Home Minister Amit Shah
The government on Saturday named other members to the committee chaired by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to suggest changes to Constitution for simultaneous polls. 

Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, ex-MP Ghulam Nabi Azad have been named in the panel on simultaneous polls.

Other members of the committee are jurist Harish Salve, ex-CVC Sanjay Kothari, former secretary general of the Lok Sabha  Subhash C Kashyap and ex-chairman of Finance Commission N K Singh.

Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is a special invitee.

Details soon.
