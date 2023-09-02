Shah, Adhir, Azad on simultaneous polls panel





Home Minister Amit Shah, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, ex-MP Ghulam Nabi Azad have been named in the panel on simultaneous polls.





Other members of the committee are jurist Harish Salve, ex-CVC Sanjay Kothari, former secretary general of the Lok Sabha Subhash C Kashyap and ex-chairman of Finance Commission N K Singh.





Law Minister Arjun Meghwal is a special invitee.





The government on Saturday named other members to the committee chaired by ex-President Ram Nath Kovind to suggest changes to Constitution for simultaneous polls.