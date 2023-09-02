RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das ranked top central banker globally





Das has been rated 'A+' in the Global Finance Central Banker Report Cards 2023. Das has been placed at the top of the list of three central bank governors who have been rated A+.





Grades are based on a scale from A to F for success in inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability and interest rate management, according to a statement by Global Finance magazine.





An 'A' represents an excellent performance down through an 'F' for outright failure.





Das is followed by Switzerland Governor Thomas J Jordan and central bank chief of Vietnam Nguyen Thi Hong.





"Fighting inflation, which has been fueled by pent-up demand and disrupted supply chains, has everyone turning to their central bankers for help," it said.





Global Finance's annual Central Banker Report Cards celebrate bank governors whose strategies outperformed their peers through originality, creativity and tenacity, it said.





The central bank governors who earned an 'A' grade included Roberto Campos Neto of Brazil, Amir Yaron of Israel, Harvesh Kumar Seegolam of Mauritius and Adrian Orr of New Zealand. -- PTI

