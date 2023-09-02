RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rakhi Sawant files defamation complaint against friend
September 02, 2023  23:15
Actor and model Rakhi Sawant on Saturday filed a criminal defamation complaint in a court here against her friend for `comparing her to a dog' and making unsavoury remarks about her character. 

In the complaint filed before the Andheri metropolitan magistrate, Sawant sought action against her friend Rajashree Morey under Indian Penal Code sections 500 (defamation), 504 (intentional insults and provocation), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (intending to insult the modesty of a woman). 

Morey, who runs a nail art studio, had a tiff with Sawant, following which she allegedly made the comments at a press conference. 

Its video is available online, said Sawant's plea, filed through advocate Ali Kaashif Khan. 

Morey blatantly implied and accused Sawant of being involved in prostitution and thus "outraged her modesty" in public, the plea alleged. 

Further, she also compared the actor to a dog and questioned her mental health, the complaint said. 

The matter will be heard on November 6. -- PTI
