Rajouri terror attack: Victim families call for protest on Jammu-Poonch highway
September 02, 2023  13:39
File image
Family members of the seven people killed in a terror attack earlier this year in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district have called for a protest on September 4 against an alleged delay in action by security agencies over the incident. 

Seven people died and 13 more were injured on January 1 when terrorists struck Dhangri village of Rajouri and opened indiscriminate fire. 

They also left behind an improvised explosive device which went off the next morning. 

The police, however, said two of the terrorists involved in the attack were killed and two more arrested. 

The police response came on a video showing Saroj Bala, who lost both her sons in the attack, using a public address system to urge people to support their protest at Muradpur on the Jammu-Poonch national highway. 

"Two terrorists killed so far. Two arrested by NIA (National Investigation Agency). We are committed to completely resolving this terror attack," the police media centre Jammu wrote on 'X', formerly known as Twitter. 

Bala, who visited Muradpur Bathuni, Kallar, Chingus and Nowshera on Friday, said they will cover other parts of the district on Saturday and Sunday to mobilise public support. 

"Eight months have already passed since the terror attack but we are still waiting for justice. We request everyone to join us in the protest on September 4," she said. -- PTI
