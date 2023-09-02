RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu to confer teachers' award to 75 teachers on Sept 5
September 02, 2023  11:45
image
President Droupadi Murmu will confer the National Teachers' Award 2023 to 75 selected awardees on 5th September 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, said the Union ministry of education in a statement.   

Every year, India celebrates 5th September, the birth anniversary of India's former president Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, as National Teachers' Day. 

The purpose of the National Teachers' Award is to celebrate the unique contribution of teachers in the country and to honour those teachers who, through their commitment and dedication, have not only improved the quality of education but also enriched the lives of their students.  

Each award carries a certificate of merit, a cash award of Rs 50,000 and a silver medal. 

The awardees would also get an opportunity to interact with the Prime Minister, said the statement.   

Department of school education and literacy, ministry of education has been organising a national level function on Teachers Day every year to confer the National Awards to the best teachers in the country, selected through a rigorous, transparent selection process.  

This year, the ambit of the National Teachers' Award has been expanded to include teachers of the department of higher education and the ministry of skill development & entrepreneurship. 

50 school teachers, 13 teachers from higher education and 12 teachers from the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship will be awarded this year.  -- ANI
