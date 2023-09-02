RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


President Murmu stops convoy, hands out chocolates to children
September 02, 2023  01:10
President Droupadi Murmu on Friday stopped her convoy and gave chocolates to children on her way to Guru Ghasidas Central University in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur district. 

The President, on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh, visited the Mahamaya temple at Ratanpur town earlier in the day. On her return to attend the tenth convocation ceremony at Guru Ghasidas Central University Bilaspur, the president asked to stop the convoy midway in Ratanpur and got down from her car, a senior police official said. 

She went up to a group of people gathered on the roadside and greeted them. 

The president then gave chocolates to the children in the group, the official said. 

Taken by surprise, the people shouted 'Vande Mataram' and 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. 

After spending about five minutes with them, the president resumed the journey. Murmu returned to Delhi in the evening from Raipur, officials said. -- PTI
