One more arrested in Coimbatore car bomb blast case





Mohammed Azarudeen alias "Azar" is the 13th person to be arrested in the case, which was taken over by the NIA on October 27 last year, a spokesperson of the federal agency said.





The car bomb blast had taken place on October 23 last year in front of a temple -- Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil -- on Eswaran Kovil Street in Coimbatore's Ukkadam.





The agency said that Azarudeen is currently lodged at the Viyyur high-security prison in Thrissur in Kerala, in another case.





He was earlier arrested and charge-sheeted in the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case and was subsequently sent to judicial custody, it said.





"Investigations have revealed that Azarudeen had previously taken secret 'bayan' classes along with the accused in the Coimbatore blast case, including Jamesha Mubeen, the vehicle's driver who was killed in the explosion. It was at these classes that all the accused were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology and motivated to commit violent acts of terror," a spokesperson of the agency said.





The official said during the course of further probe, the NIA found that Mubeen along with two other arrested persons had met Azarudeen in prison. -- PTI

The National Investigation Agency has arrested another person linked to a module that carried out a car bomb explosion in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu last year, an official said on Friday.