RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
One more arrested in Coimbatore car bomb blast case
September 02, 2023  00:59
File image
File image
The National Investigation Agency has arrested another person linked to a module that carried out a car bomb explosion in Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu last year, an official said on Friday. 

Mohammed Azarudeen alias "Azar" is the 13th person to be arrested in the case, which was taken over by the NIA on October 27 last year, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. 

The car bomb blast had taken place on October 23 last year in front of a temple -- Arulmigu Kottai Sangameshwarar Thirukovil -- on Eswaran Kovil Street in Coimbatore's Ukkadam. 

The agency said that Azarudeen is currently lodged at the Viyyur high-security prison in Thrissur in Kerala, in another case. 

He was earlier arrested and charge-sheeted in the Tamil Nadu ISIS module case and was subsequently sent to judicial custody, it said. 

"Investigations have revealed that Azarudeen had previously taken secret 'bayan' classes along with the accused in the Coimbatore blast case, including Jamesha Mubeen, the vehicle's driver who was killed in the explosion. It was at these classes that all the accused were indoctrinated with ISIS ideology and motivated to commit violent acts of terror," a spokesperson of the agency said. 

The official said during the course of further probe, the NIA found that Mubeen along with two other arrested persons had met Azarudeen in prison. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Schedule: Asia Cup 2023
Schedule: Asia Cup 2023

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training
Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training

Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland gets ministry approval

Children of invalid marriage entitled to parents' properties: SC
Children of invalid marriage entitled to parents' properties: SC

The judgement has dealt with the question whether the share of such children is limited only to the self-acquired property of their parents under Section 16(3) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

The GST revenues for August 2023 have shown a growth of 11 per cent year on year due to increased compliance and less evasion, Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. The collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was Rs...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances