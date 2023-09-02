Modi-Biden bilateral meet on Sept 8 ahead of G20 Summit

United States President Joe Biden will travel to India next week to participate in the G20 Summit and will have a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 8 on the sidelines of the historic meeting, the White House has announced.





India, President of the G20, will host global leaders for the Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.





During the Summit, Biden will commend Modi for his leadership of the G20, the White House said.





"On Thursday (September 7), the President will travel to New Delhi, India to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit. On Friday, the President will participate in a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," the White House said in its week ahead schedule of the president released Friday night.





On Saturday (September 9) and Sunday (September 10), the President will participate in the G20 summit, where he and G20 partners will discuss a range of joint efforts to tackle global issues, including the clean energy transition and combatting climate change.





They will also mitigate the economic and social impacts of Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, and increase the capacity of multilateral development banks, including the World Bank, to better fight poverty, including by addressing global challenges, the White House said. -- PTI