Modi calls on President Murmu

Modi calls on President MurmuSeptember 02, 2023 21:19
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.
The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission.
"Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President welcomed him with a bouquet and expressed compliments for the success of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission," the President's office said in a post on microblogging site X, and shared pictures of the meeting. -- PTI
TOP STORIES
Debutant Atkinson bowls England to easy T20 win over New Zealand
England's Johnny Bairstow and Harry Brook smashed half centuries before debutant Gus Atkinson took four wickets to power England to a 2-0 lead over New Zealand in their four-match Twenty20 International series with a 95-run victory on...
In Pictures - It's party time for India-Pakistan fans in Pallekele!
Fans from both countries came out in their numbers and even two short spells of rain couldn't dampen their spirit as they cheered for their teams on a day that saw Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya score quick wickets while Shaheen Afridi...