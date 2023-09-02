RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Minor sexually assaulted by senior student in Delhi
September 02, 2023  19:40
A six-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by a senior student inside a school bus in northwest Delhi's Rohini area, police said on Saturday. 

The accused has been apprehended, a senior police officer said. Earlier in the day, the Delhi Commission for Women issued a notice to the Rohini deputy commissioner of police, seeking information about the action taken in connection with the alleged sexual assault of the minor girl on a private school bus. 

The police on Wednesday got information regarding the incident of molestation of a minor girl, a senior police officer said. 

"The father of the victim, in his written complaint, alleged that his daughter had been molested in the school bus by a boy," the officer said. 

A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 228A (disclosure of identity of the victim of certain offences) of the IPC and 10/21 of the POCSO Act has been registered at Begumpur police station, the officer said. 

The accused has been apprehended and further investigation is underway, the officer said. 

"The commission has been informed that the child studies in a private school in Begumpur area of Delhi. The mother of the girl has informed that on August 23, when her daughter's school bus dropped her daughter at her society's gate, she found that her daughter's bag was wet due to urine. She has alleged that on enquiry, the girl informed that a student studying in a senior class has been molesting the girl in the school bus," the letter to DCP of Rohini district read. -- PTI
