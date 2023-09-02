RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
Gyanvapi case: Court to hear on Sep 8 ASI plea for more time to complete survey
September 02, 2023  19:57
image
A Varanasi court on Saturday fixed September 8 for hearing the Archaeological Survey of India's plea seeking an additional eight weeks to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex and submit its report. 

The district judge's court had earlier ordered ASI to survey Gyanvapi premises, except the sealed 'Wazukhana', and submit its report by September 4. 

District government counsel Rajesh Mishra said that the ASI had submitted the application seeking more time to complete the survey work and submit the survey report. 

As district judge AK Vishvesh is on leave, district judge-in-charge, ADJ-I Sanjeev Sinha posted the matter for hearing by the district judge court on September 8, Mishra said. 

The ASI is carrying out a scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque premises to determine whether the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple. 

The survey began after the Allahabad high court upheld a Varanasi district court order and ruled that the step is "necessary in the interest of justice" and will benefit both the Hindu and Muslim sides. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in Bangladesh ODIs
Ferguson to lead second-string NZ in Bangladesh ODIs

Fast bowler Lockie Ferguson will take over the captain's role for the first time in his career as regular skipper Kane Williamson continues to recover from a knee injury, and his deputy Tom Latham has been rested for the series.

Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host two FIFA WC qualifiers
Bhubaneswar, Guwahati to host two FIFA WC qualifiers

The hosts for India's home leg against Kuwait on June 6 next year will be confirmed at a later date.

Pro Kabaddi League player auction postponed
Pro Kabaddi League player auction postponed

The organisers will announce fresh dates for the player auction in consultation with the PKL teams and broadcasters.

Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched
Four undertrials scale wall to escape Gujarat jail, search launched

One of the undertrials was accused of murder, two of rape under the provisions of Protection of Children for Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), and one under the Prohibition Act of the state, Kumar said.

Bopanna-Ebden cruise into last 16 at US Open
Bopanna-Ebden cruise into last 16 at US Open

The sixth seeds needed a little over an hour to overcome the unseeded pairing of Roman Safiullin of Russia and Kazakhstan's Andrey Golubev 6-3, 6-3 in a second round match.

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances