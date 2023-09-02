RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

Rediff News
All News
« Back
G20 Summit: Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan closed for 10 days
September 02, 2023  00:09
image
The tour of the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed for 10 days due to preparatory work related to the upcoming G20 Summit, according to an official statement. 

The G20 Summit will be held in the national capital form September 9 to 10. 

"Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the general public will remain closed from September 1 to 10, 2023, due to preparatory work related to upcoming G20 Summit," the statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Schedule: Asia Cup 2023
Schedule: Asia Cup 2023

The schedule of Asia Cup 2023.

Points Table: Asia Cup 2023
Points Table: Asia Cup 2023

Points Table of Asia Cup 2023.

Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training
Road to Gold: Ministry approves Neeraj's Swiss training

Neeraj Chopra's preparatory camp in Switzerland gets ministry approval

Children of invalid marriage entitled to parents' properties: SC
Children of invalid marriage entitled to parents' properties: SC

The judgement has dealt with the question whether the share of such children is limited only to the self-acquired property of their parents under Section 16(3) of the Hindu Marriage Act.

GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August
GST revenues grow 11% to about Rs 1.6 lakh crore in August

The GST revenues for August 2023 have shown a growth of 11 per cent year on year due to increased compliance and less evasion, Revenue secretary Sanjay Malhotra said on Friday. The collection from Goods and Services Tax (GST) was Rs...

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances