Ex-BJP MLA's son rams luxury car into railing of Bandra-Worli Sea Link; booked
September 02, 2023  21:34
A former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA's son allegedly rammed his Lamborgini Huracan car into the railing of the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai on Saturday, the police said. 

Former Mira-Bhayander MLA Narendra Mehta's son Taksheel was driving towards Worli around 7.30 am when he lost control of the luxury vehicle and rammed it into the railing, he said. 

While Taksheel sustained some burn injury to his right hand, no other person was injured in the accident, the official said. 

Following the accident, the Worli police took the car to the police station to prevent traffic congestion on the route, he said. 

A case under sections 279 (rash driving) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against Taksheel, the official said. -- PTI
