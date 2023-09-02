Bandh in Maha's Beed to protest police action against Maratha quota agitators

Bandh in Maha's Beed to protest police action against Maratha quota agitatorsSeptember 02, 2023 17:44
A 'bandh' was observed on Saturday in Beed in Maharashtra in protest against police action a day earlier on those sitting on a hunger strike in Jalna seeking reservation for the Maratha community in jobs and education.
On Friday, the police had resorted to baton charge and lobbed tear gas shells to disperse a violent mob in Antarwali Sarathi on Dhule-Solapur road in Jalna's Ambad tehsil after those at the site allegedly refused to let authorities shift a man on hunger strike to the hospital.
The shutdown called by the Maratha Kranti Morcha in Beed was mostly peaceful, though incidents of stone pelting were reported from Majalgaon, while private and state-run buses stayed off the roads, officials said.
Stones were pelted at Shivaji Chowk, new bus station, Purnawadi bank and a hotel near Sambhaji Chowk in Majalgaon town, they informed, though a top police official said just one case of stone-pelting was reported.
The road blockade at Gevarai as part of the shutdown went off peacefully, these officials informed.
An official said the main protests were held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk and in front of the Beed collectorate, while the shutdown also affected areas like Dharur, Ashti and Ambajogai talukas in the district.
"A stone-pelting incident took place in Majalgaon but there is no report of anyone getting injured," Superintendent of Police Nandkumar Thakur said. -- PTI
